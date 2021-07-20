Atchison
Conner Becker, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tricia Clark, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education & Human Sciences
Anne Hrenchir, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elizabeth McFerrin, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Anna Mikkelson, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cal Riedley, Atchison, School of Business
Annika Wallace, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts
Cade Wilburn, Atchison, School of Engineering
Erin Hamilton, Effingham, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Matie Meeks, Effingham, School of Pharmacy
Brown
Daniel Eccles, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
August Koerperich, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Doniphan
Levi Watts, Highland, School of Education & Human Sciences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.