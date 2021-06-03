Matthew Lobdell of Everest, KS has completed the requirements for the Associate of Applied Science degree from Cloud County Community College. Students completing the degree requirements were conferred degrees following the 2021 Commencement ceremony.
Cloud County Community College offers a wide variety of courses leading toward completion of transfer and career degrees in four areas: Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of General Studies.
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC's service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.
