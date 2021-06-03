University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Elwood, KS
Cecilia Hernandez
Everest, KS
Daspin Bruning
Horton, KS
Michael Gabbard
Troy, KS
Tyler Franken
Elwood, KS
Cecilia Hernandez, Bachelor Science Nursing, Cum laude
Horton, KS
Michael Gabbard, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminology
Troy, KS
Tyler Franken, Bachelor Science Nursing, Summa cum laude
