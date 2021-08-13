The names of more than 5,700 graduates at the University of Kansas for fall 2020 and spring 2021 have been announced by the University Registrar. A ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates took place May 23.

A list of fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates from your region is below. Not all graduates opt in to have their names published by KU News Service.

Atchison

Andrea Erin Eagle, Atchison, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Madison Marie Gilbert, Atchison, Doctor of Pharmacy

Lyndi L Hanson, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Katelyn Louise Hodge, Atchison, Master of Accounting

Genilda Genette Journey, Atchison, Master of Social Work

Kristen S Otte, Atchison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

David Caleb Riedley, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing

Jacob T Schmidt, Atchison, Juris Doctor

Timothy Jon Tharaldson, Atchison, Doctor of Musical Arts

Katelyn Marie Truman, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Harris George Tsamolias, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine

Angelito D. S. Dela Cruz, Effingham, Juris Doctor

Amanda Susan Donaldson, Effingham, Master of Science in Nursing

Elizabeth Ann Thompson, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Education

Brown

Valerie Jean Binns, Hiawatha, Doctor of Medicine

Alec D Elffner, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Delaney Jauhn Koerperich, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Paul Johann Stueve, Hiawatha, Doctor of Medicine

Serena C Gaskell, Horton, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing

Melissa Rose King, Horton, Bachelor of Science in Physics and Bachelor of Science in Astronomy

Jessica R Geiger, Robinson, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies

Doniphan

Alexis Micole Norris, Troy, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology

Alanie Marie Stock, Troy, Master of Occupational Therapy

Ashley Janae Stock, Troy, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Tristan J Hinton, Wathena, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

Brynn A Wright, White Cloud, Doctor of Medicine

Jackson

Andrew Dwayne Bartell, Holton, Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts & Sciences

Haley Elaine Jacobs, Holton, Master of Social Work

Tanner Wesley New, Holton, Master of Accounting

Taryn Weilert, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy

Kylie Nicole Wilhelm, Holton, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology

William Andrew Massey, Hoyt, Master of Social Work

Nemaha

Jacob Conner Frey, Sabetha, Master of Occupational Therapy

Mateo James Kirwan, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine

Robert George Nagely, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine

Kelli M Stallbaumer, Sabetha, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Madison R Williams, Sabetha, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management and Leadership

Madison R Emmons, Seneca, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Julia A Hemman, Seneca, Doctor of Medicine

Bridget R Lierz, Seneca, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Trent M Schulte, Seneca, Master of Business Administration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.