The names of more than 5,700 graduates at the University of Kansas for fall 2020 and spring 2021 have been announced by the University Registrar. A ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates took place May 23.
A list of fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates from your region is below. Not all graduates opt in to have their names published by KU News Service.
Atchison
Andrea Erin Eagle, Atchison, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Madison Marie Gilbert, Atchison, Doctor of Pharmacy
Lyndi L Hanson, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Katelyn Louise Hodge, Atchison, Master of Accounting
Genilda Genette Journey, Atchison, Master of Social Work
Kristen S Otte, Atchison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
David Caleb Riedley, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing
Jacob T Schmidt, Atchison, Juris Doctor
Timothy Jon Tharaldson, Atchison, Doctor of Musical Arts
Katelyn Marie Truman, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Harris George Tsamolias, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine
Angelito D. S. Dela Cruz, Effingham, Juris Doctor
Amanda Susan Donaldson, Effingham, Master of Science in Nursing
Elizabeth Ann Thompson, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Education
Brown
Valerie Jean Binns, Hiawatha, Doctor of Medicine
Alec D Elffner, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Delaney Jauhn Koerperich, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Paul Johann Stueve, Hiawatha, Doctor of Medicine
Serena C Gaskell, Horton, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing
Melissa Rose King, Horton, Bachelor of Science in Physics and Bachelor of Science in Astronomy
Jessica R Geiger, Robinson, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies
Doniphan
Alexis Micole Norris, Troy, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology
Alanie Marie Stock, Troy, Master of Occupational Therapy
Ashley Janae Stock, Troy, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Tristan J Hinton, Wathena, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
Brynn A Wright, White Cloud, Doctor of Medicine
Jackson
Andrew Dwayne Bartell, Holton, Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts & Sciences
Haley Elaine Jacobs, Holton, Master of Social Work
Tanner Wesley New, Holton, Master of Accounting
Taryn Weilert, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy
Kylie Nicole Wilhelm, Holton, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology
William Andrew Massey, Hoyt, Master of Social Work
Nemaha
Jacob Conner Frey, Sabetha, Master of Occupational Therapy
Mateo James Kirwan, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine
Robert George Nagely, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine
Kelli M Stallbaumer, Sabetha, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Madison R Williams, Sabetha, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management and Leadership
Madison R Emmons, Seneca, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Julia A Hemman, Seneca, Doctor of Medicine
Bridget R Lierz, Seneca, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Trent M Schulte, Seneca, Master of Business Administration.
