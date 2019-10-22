Two area students are among the 725 graduates from the University of Kansas representing 46 Kansas counties, 36 other states and 27 other countries have been announced by the University Registrar.
Some graduates already participated in KU recognition events, while others will choose to participate in KU’s 2020 Commencement ceremony. More information about commencement is available online.
Graduates are listed by county, city and degree, based on available information:
Atchison County, Heidi Renae Hinton Brown of Lancaster – Master of Social Work.
Doniphan County, Nadia Price of Troy; a Master of Science in Digital Content Strategy.
For more information, call KU at 785-864-2700.
