Clifford Hawk, a long-time agriculture instructor, was recently named Faculty Emeritus by the Highland Community College Board of Trustees, according to and was honored with a reception Dec. 4 in Sabetha where he currently resides.
Hawk, an Effingham native and Atchison County Community High School graduate, retired from Highland in 2018 from Highland Community College after about 40 years of teaching there. Hawk graduated in 1975 from Highland Community Junior College, according to a Hiawatha World report. Hawk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and agriculture from Missouri Western State College, then later a Masters in agricultural education from Kansas State University. Hawk has accumulated more than 230 credit hours from eight different institutions of higher learning he attended.
Throughout his career, Hawk has published research in agricultural consulting and diversified farm management. Hawk’s professional knowledge with an emphasis on sheep livestock and the agricultural industry is well known beyond Kansas borders. Hawk is a well-known sheep show and shearing competitor since childhood. During adulthood, Hawk continued to ply craft at some competitions in Australia and New Zealand, according to a feature published in an Atchison Globe published in the summer of 2008. That was when Hawk was nearing his goal to consecutively show sheep for 50 years at the Atchison County Fair.
