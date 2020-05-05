Stetson Diveley wasn’t known for being an exceptional student going into high school.
That started to change on a visit to Northwest Missouri State University when he heard about taking part in their Honors Program.
The program involved attending the college for his junior and senior years while earning an associate degree.
Diveley wasn’t really sure of what to make of the invitation at first but once he went to the university it all started to click for him.
“I believe this single day is what lit a flame in our son that hasn’t gone out since,” Stetson’s mother, Brenda Diveley said. “Stetson came home that evening and proceeded to excitedly tell me all about his day.”
Going to Northwest simply wasn’t financially feasible, but going into Diveley’s junior year, Highland Community College started to offer dual credit hours for Doniphan County residents free of charge.
Diveley of course jumped at the opportunity.
He enrolled in eight credit hours that fall, then 11 credit hours in the spring semester. By this point he had set his eyes on his goal to graduate with his high school diploma and his Associate of Arts Degree at the same time in May 2020.
Stetson enrolled in 12 credit hours during the summer between his junior and senior years.
He went on to enroll in 18 credit hours the fall semester of his senior year and is presently completing his final 16 required for his associate degree.
“This was difficult as he sacrificed a great deal of family time, including missing the family vacation to stay home and study,” Diveley said.
Diveley said she is proud of her son but is disappointed that his accomplishment won’t be as celebrated now given the current circumstances of the country and the world.
“He will still receive both diplomas, but he will not receive the recognition he deserves for this amazing accomplishment,” Diveley said. “Stetson is a very quiet guy that is not in the least bit boastful. He does however, have a tremendous amount of inner pride, as he should.”
Diveley is enrolled at Emporia State University where he plans to major in Accounting with the hopes of becoming an auditor. He will be able to complete his Bachelor Degree in two years.
