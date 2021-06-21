Business Technology students from Highland Community College Technical Center (HCCTC) participated in the Virtual Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference, “Envision, Empower, Ignite” April 26 – May 8, 2021. HCCTC Chapter members that participated were: Ciera Bass (Atchison), Adrian Bata (Atchison), Delaney Bata (Atchison), Aubrey Grippin (Atchison), Faith Hutchens (Easton), Emily Linck (Atchison), Jenna Slapper (Leavenworth), Aniyah Thompson (Atchison) and Carrie Miller, Advisor/Business Instructor. Post-secondary conference delegates from across the nation participated in national level business skills competitions, workshops, certifications, general sessions, and the national officer candidate campaigns and elections.
Students tested their knowledge in many different business and technology related areas. Student placings include: Administrative Support Team 4th (Grippin, Hutchens, Linck, Slapper); Basic Office Systems and Procedures 1st (Slapper); Fundamental Desktop Publishing 1st (Bass); Fundamental Word Processing 4th (Slapper); Intermediate Word Processing 4th (Linck); Integrated Office Applications 8th (Thompson). Open Event Awards: Business Meeting Management 10th (Bata); Project Management 9th (Hutchens).
In partnership with Precision Exams, students earned multiple certifications across a wide variety of business, media, and technology topics. Business Office Specialist: Slapper, Grippin, & Bass. 21st Century Business Skills: Hutchens, Grippin, & Bass. Word Processing: Slapper, Grippin, & Bass. Business Communications: Grippin & Bass. Leadership Principles: Bass. Banking and Finance: Slapper & Hutchens.
Business Professionals of America is an innovator in Career and Technical Education, providing members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development. With 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.