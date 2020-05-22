The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Eliza Hansen, a Sophomore Communication Disorders from Atchison, was named to the President's List.
Jenna Larson, a Sophomore Elementary Education from Everest, was named to the President's List.
Laura Larson, a Junior Biblical Counseling from Everest, was named to the President's List.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.