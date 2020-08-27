Despite the country being in the middle of a pandemic, Benedictine college had its biggest incoming freshmen class ever with 581 along with the additional enrollment of 1,980 students.
“Freshmen, having experienced the benefits of a Benedictine College tradition, and been welcomed into the Raven family, you are now fully incorporated into the college,” president of Benedictine College Stephen D. Minnis said.
Of the freshman class, 51% are male. As a group, they represent five foreign countries and 42 states, with Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, and Illinois sending the most students. The class has one of the highest average ACT scores in Benedictine’s history (25) and the highest average grade point average in the school’s history (3.5). One hundred fifty-five completed high school with a 4.0 or above and 451 finished with a 3.0 or better. Many of them are participating in the college’s Programs of Distinction, including 25 Gregorian Fellows, 44 STEM Fellows, 16 Constitutional Fellows, and 23 in the Honors Program.
The college has been steadily expanding its facilities to keep up with the demand. In the past eight years, Benedictine has built six new academic buildings, including America’s finest small-college STEM facility, the Murphy Recreation Center, a new Dining Hall, four new residence halls, and updated softball, baseball, football and soccer facilities. In addition, new majors include Architecture, Engineering, Graphic Design and Classics.
“As we continue to see these large freshman classes, we will continue to want to house them on campus,” Minnis said. “We are known for our sense of community and belonging and a big part of that is our residential nature. Our residence halls and our student life programs are a major key to our success, going hand-in-hand with our strong faith life and College Ministry programming.”
