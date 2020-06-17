HCC graphic

Highland Community College has announced the President's and Dean's lists for the 2020 graduates.

President's list include students with a 4.0 GPA and Dean's are students with a 3.5 GPA.

Local students who made the President's List include:

Atchison: Jerome Bratton, Calev Cummins, Kathryn Galley, Ethan Hale, Harold Jimenezsaavedra, Dillon Korbitz, Agnes Lacey, Lorraine Megenity, Urmi Patel, Kelley Royer, Christopher Stephens, Jaclyn Vehlewald, Jaclyn Vehlewald, Dennis Wolfe

Axtell: Simon Schmitz and Abbygail Yunghans

Effingham: Shawn Boos, Philip Boyce, Victoria Caplinger, Daniel Chatman, Lisa Hurst, Cole Montgomery, Graci Postma, Fay Sternsdorff

Fairview: Cameron Broyles and Cassidy Goering

Hiawatha: Caleb Pilcher and Kevin Wright

Highland: Jennifer Edie, Alexis Wilson and Shayna Wilson

Lancaster: Brock Becker, Sarah immie and Kathy Scott

Leavenworth: Cole Blanke, Kalen Davidson, Adrian Naranjo, Nathan Wilburn

Muscotah: Clayton Higley

Sabetha: Rebecca Craig, Kristen Hartley, Nikole Kuenzi, Marissa Martinez, Olivia Meyer, Michael Nohl, Vivian Straham, Justin Wenger

Severance: Stetson Diveley and Derek Scheuerman

Seneca: Nathan Knapp

Troy: Kassidy Ashworth, Danielle Blanton-Collins, Marcus Martinez, Jacob Mott, Alicia Scholfield

Wetmore: Alyssa Keehn

Winchester: Teri Coppinger, Crystal Feldkamp, Audrey Peres

Local students who made the Dean's List include:

Atchison: Kristen Barnett, Michael Deware, Henry Fulk, Slater Kau, Manmoin Eulalie Kouadio, Molly Porter, George Thompson, James white, Conner Wilson

Axtell: Richard Meccico

Effingham: Makaea Forbes and Hayden George

Falls City: Randee Tisdel

Hiawatha: Emme Leupold and Doris Shopteese

Highland: Lacey Banks, Justin Clark, Samuel Midgete and Kinlee Whetstine

Lancaster: Amber Knudson, Kari Scholz and John Shufflebarger

Leavenwroth: John Beasley, Timmithy Cunningham, Johnathan Sanderson, Jessica Schmalstieg

Morrill: Jessica Perry

Muscotah: Hailee Miller

Sabetha: Logan Metzger and Taylor Talley

Seneca: Kylie Anderson, Stephanie Graf, Diane Kuhlman, Elizabeth Streit

Troy: Reid Jasper, John Jeschke and Dana Windmeyer

Valley Falls: Taylor Black

Wetmore: Patrick Brown

