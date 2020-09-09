HAYS – A total of 706 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2020 term.
The following are local graduates:
Atchison: Kris E. Wabski, a Bachelor of General Studies (child development)
Hiawatha: Kimberly Kay Krauter, a Master of Science in counseling (school)
Grantville: Dennis O'Hara McDonald, a Bachelor of General Studies (communication)
Oskaloosa: Leah Marie Magill, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence)
Basehor: Kimberly B. Pickert, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lansing: Nicholas Pursel, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business).
Leavenworth: Loretta Gail Bergman, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacqueline Michelle Cormier, a Bachelor of General Studies (education); Samara Oxendine, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tonganoxie: Jessica Eden Phillips, a Master of Science in instructional technology.
