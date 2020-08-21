HAYS – A total of 2,395 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2020 semester.
The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees) on 513 students, bachelor’s degrees on 1,821 students, and associate degrees on 61 students. Of those, 71 students graduated with two degrees.
Local graduates include:
ATCHISON COUNTY
Atchison: Jason Robert Drury, a Bachelor of General Studies; Cole A. Pruitt, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
DONIPHAN COUNTY
Troy: Jenna Jo Brissett, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business).
Wathena: Jill Frances Morrison, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).
JACKSON COUNTY
Holton: Lakota Elayne Bohl, a Master of Science in education administration; Annie M. Brock, a Master of Science in instructional technology; Nathan Shields, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource management); Nathan E. Smith, a Bachelor of Science in biology.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Meriden: Hannah Rose Magathan, a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance (economics).
Oskaloosa: Allyson Nicole Clanton, a Master of Science in education administration.
Perry: Halsten Michelle Coyle, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).
Valley Falls: Morgan Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Winchester: Chris Kern, an Associate of General Studies.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY
Basehor: Violet Ann Gomes, a Doctor of Nursing Practice; Hailey Jean Hevel, a Master of Science in instructional technology; Courtney Paige Robinson, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Easton: Katherine May Dall, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Leavenworth: Seth C. Barfoot, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking); Melissa Ann Haehl, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Romy Marie Rogers, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business); Luke Thomas Russell, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Alana Gayle Settle, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching); Emily L. Wecas, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions).
Tonganoxie: Erin K. Swallow, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).
