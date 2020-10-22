The Black Student Union is pleased to present John Harris, pastor, educator and founder of two nonprofit ministries, for a talk on “Finding Common Ground” at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium. Seating is limited, so arrive early or tune in for the live stream on the college's Facebook page.
Harris is a native of St. Louis, Mo., where he attended St. Louis Priory College Preparatory School, a school founded by Benedictine monks from Ampleforth, England. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Radio-TV-Film Production at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Master’s Degree in Teaching, Learning and Teacher Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He has spent much of his professional career in higher education and has also founded Encouragement Unlimited, Inc., a charitable nonprofit organization serving as a resource for low-income and otherwise disadvantaged individuals and families in Lincoln, Neb., and across the country. He created Encouragement Consulting Services and Encouragement Kingdom Outreach, as extensions of his ministry of encouragement and hope.
Harris has served as the Senior Pastor at Christ Temple Mission Church and as Interim Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Lincoln, Neb. As a community leader, he serves as an advisor to both the mayor and chief of police and has led the effort to strengthen relations between law enforcement and community members with his “Can We Talk” community conversations.
His name has been added to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wall of Honor in Lincoln, Neb., for his work promoting equality in the community. He also received the Dr. Melvin Jones Mentoring Award for his work over the years with helping young people.
He has been married to his wife, Charlene, for 34 years. The couple has four adult children and three grandchildren.
