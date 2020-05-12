MANHATTAN — The A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kansas State University is awarding $170,600 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Lucas Ervin, a former Mount Maur-Hill High School student was one of the recipients of those scholarships.
Ervin is a junior at Kansas State and received the Ehrsam Memorial Scholarship.
He is studying in journalism and mass communications.
“The A.Q. Miller School has a long, proud history of providing media education, a tradition that began in 1910 when a journalism program was created to serve the state’s growing media industry,” said Steve Smethers, the school’s director. “Through the years, grateful alumni have remembered us well with their financial support.”
The 110-year-old program awards bachelor’s degrees in advertising, journalism and public relations, as well as resident master’s degrees focused in community journalism or health communication, and an online master’s program in strategic communications.
