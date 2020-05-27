Stetson Montana Diveley of Doniphan West High School at Highland was recently recognized by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as a 2020 Kansas Governor's Scholar. Typically, students receiving this recognition are invited to an awards program held in Topeka at the invitation of the governor. Unfortunately, this year's program was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This award recognizes and honors the top academic 1 percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.
"These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning. They've earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement," Gov. Kelly said. "We also should recognize their families, teachers and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals."
This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas. The confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force was formed 37 years ago to strengthen public confidence in education. The following organizations are members of the Task force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas national Education Association, Kansas League of Women Voters and United School Administrators of Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.