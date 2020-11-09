The Benedictine College Music Department invites the college community, its neighbors, and all interested parties to “Fall Inspiration,” a performance by the Benedictine College/Atchison Community Orchestra musicians on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The event will be at 3 p.m. and the primary means of attendance will be via streaming on the Department’s Facebook page, but a limited audience will be permitted in person (physically distanced and with masks) in the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium on the college campus.
In keeping with current distancing restrictions, this concert primarily uses smaller ensembles formed from within the orchestra. The program first showcases 16 violins, conducted by graduate student Corynn Anderson, followed by the string orchestra, which will perform Elgar’s Serenade. Chamber ensembles of 4, 14, and 21, respectively, will perform Beethoven, McAlister, and Brahms. The full orchestra concludes with a lively Haydn symphony. Please inquire with an orchestra member or e-mail Dr. Casey if you would like to attend in person- or join on the Facebook live stream on Nov. 22.
The fall 2020 orchestra has 28 student members and 15 non-student members from the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.