With August right around the corner, college campuses are trying to come up with the best and safest way to conduct their fall semesters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benedictine College is no different and will be following a "Raven Safety Plan." In a press release on July 2, university officials said in-person classes are planned that will follow CDC guidelines.
“We strongly believe in the educational value and personal growth provided by the on-campus experience. We will offer programming, athletic competition and in-person classes but, like any family, we will take care of those most vulnerable,” the press release stated. “The college’s Coronavirus Task Force, in consultation with college administration, the Atchison County Health Department, Atchison County EMS and health professionals, has been working throughout the summer to develop a Raven Safety Plan following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”
All students and faculty will be required to wear a mask while on campus and in the presence of another person. Benedictine College is providing one reusable cloth mask for each student and has asked that students bring sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer and a digital thermometer with them to campus.
Classes are expected to begin on Aug. 19 for both in-class and online courses. Students living on campus will have staggered move-days starting on Aug. 8 and ending on Aug. 16. The last day of classes will be on Nov. 24 and final exams will take place the following week online and off-campus. Fall break has been cancelled.
Sports will be taking place during the fall. The NAIA has modified its seasons with delayed start dates and a reduced number of games teams can compete in. Football is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12 while all other sports are scheduled to begin the previous week on Sept. 5.
