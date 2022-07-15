Dr. Christopher Shingledecker, associate professor of Physics and Astronomy at Benedictine College, has been working with land-based telescopes for several years and is scheduled to be among the first scientists to do research using NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). He has taken the time to explain the significance of the first images to be transmitted from that telescope.
“The five spectacular images that have just been released are, in a sense, proof that each instrument is functioning as intended,” Shingledecker said. “But even more than providing a technical check, they tell a story about the universe and reveal new, never-before-seen details that promise many more to come.”
He explained that the first image released by the JWST team is of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. It is what astronomers call a “deep field” image, looking very carefully at a very small patch of the sky. In that seemingly empty speck of blackness, JWST, like the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) before it, revealed a myriad of galaxies, each of which contains billions of stars and planets.
“If you look carefully, you’ll notice that some of the galaxies seem stretched into thin arcs of light,” Shingledecker said. “This is because the massive gravity of the galaxy cluster is strong enough to bend space and by extension, the light from far distant galaxies behind the cluster that may have formed a mere billion years after the big bang.”
He said the cameras used to record this image, NIRcam and MIRI, look at colors that humans can’t see, so astronomers have assigned colors invisible in the infrared spectrum with colors from the visible light spectrum: light from stars is given as blue , space dust in these galaxies in shown as red, and yellow/green shows the kinds of carbon-bearing molecules that are ubiquitous in space, but which have only recently begun to be specifically identified by Shingledecker and his research collaborators.
“These images are remarkable, in part, because they give us a previously impossible glimpse of the infrared universe, a glimpse that has even now already expanded our knowledge of the cosmos,” Shingledecker said. “They are also a testament to the decades of hard work by scientists and engineers around the world. Just as the images from the Hubble Space Telescope fired the imaginations of millions and defined how we thought of the night sky, so too, I think, will those from the JWST. Using it, we have already seen the gravitationally stretched arcs of some of the most ancient galaxies but have also peered into the stellar nurseries of our own Milky Way where stars are currently in the process of forming.”
