Benedictine College recently announced they will be starting fall classes a week earlier, canceling Fall Break, and ending at Thanksgiving with finals online.
These plans are being put in place with the goal of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus on the campus this fall.
The plan begins with a staggered series of student move-in days beginning August 8, 2020. The first day of classes will move up a week to August 19, 2020.
“This schedule is just part of the plan to safely reopen in the fall with students in the classrooms, vibrant student life and ministry programs, and athletics,” Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis said. “All of those things are important for a dynamic Benedictine education.”
Classes and events will continue while meeting all local, state and federal guidelines.
The on-campus semester will end on November 24, as students return home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Finals will take place online following Thanksgiving.
Minnis said that in the coming weeks the college will unveil a full Raven Safety plan with specifics of how classes, athletics, events, meals and other things will be handled by for this school year.
“We are moving forward with common sense and courage,” said Minnis. “We are working with state and local officials, medical professionals, and our own personnel to explore ways to offer a true Benedictine College experience for our students, while still ensuring the health and well-being of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.