The Atchison Rotary Club recognizes yearly outstanding seniors from Atchison High School, Atchison Community High School, and Maur Hill-Mount Academy. This year's Rotary Students of the Year were selected by their high school administrators and teachers for outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community service. Each recipient receives a certificate and gift from Atchison's Rotary Club.
Atchison High School's Rotary Student of the Year is Hannah Deware, daughter of Dave & Kaylene Deware. Hannah is a strong leader, serving as a student ambassador, Rotary Youth Leadership Award, and captain of the AHS soccer and Forensics teams. She is active in Girl Scouts and in youth activities at her church. In the top 10th of her class, Hannah received the Provost Scholarship at Ottawa University where she will pursue a degree in secondary education.
Kayla Vanderpool, daughter of Andy & Sarah Vanderpool, is Atchison County Community High School's Student of the Year. Kayla has held many leadership positions including President of the Math Club, Treasurer of Student Council and Science Club, and a leader of school environment improvement ideas. She boasts a 4.0 grade point average during her entire high school career, meeting with success in many academic competitions. Kayla will be attending Washburn University majoring in forensic chemistry. Enjoying writing, she hopes to continue her writing career, publishing her work someday.
The Rotary Student of the Year from Maur Hill-Mount Academy is Jack Caudle, son of Todd & Kamille Caudle. Jack has demonstrated leadership in the classroom, on the basketball court, and the football field. His counselor shared, "He time and time again rose to the challenge of taking multiple advanced classes, all while being involved in numerous extra-curricular activities." He has been an outstanding leader of his house, St. Sebastian, in faith, competition, and service. Jack has committed to playing football at Fort Scot Community College in the fall of 2020.
Atchison Rotary Club recognizes the countless successes of all of the 2020 graduates at the county high schools.
