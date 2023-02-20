Congress

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible Jan. 23 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Associated Press

Members of Congress can have their reputations damaged when caught up in a scandal, as media coverage surrounding George Santos for apparently lying about his resume and possibly violating campaign finance laws demonstrates.

Scandals can end congressional careers. So lawmakers may want to reduce scrutiny of their behavior. And yet members of Congress have at times voted to make themselves subject to even more scrutiny.

Top Videos