Sam and Nancy Wheeler of Atchison, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13.
They were married on that date in 1970, at the United Methodist Church in
Nortonville, Kansas.
The couple’s family include their two sons and their families, Curtis
Wheeler of Atchison and Andrew and Jana Wheeler of Olathe, Kansas.
They are the proud grandparents of five grandchildren: Evan, Lauren, Charlie,
Madi and Sami Wheeler.
You are the parents that all kids hope to have, you are the couple that all
relationships hope to be and you both are the pillars of support that
every family wishes it had.
We love you and congratulations on this special day!
