One of the traditional Sunday readings during Lent for some Christian denominations is the story of the transfiguration of Jesus. In this gospel from Matthew, chapter 17, verses 1 to 9, Jesus goes out to pray with some of his disciples. Suddenly, they see him in a bright light and then Moses and Elijah appear, speaking to him. Then they hear a voice from a cloud saying, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him!”At this, the disciples fall to the ground in fear. Just as quickly, the vision disappears and they are left stunned and wondering what all this means.

So here we are once again at this Lent, standing on the mountain with Jesus at the Transfiguration. We are in good company with Peter, James, and John, not to mention Moses and Elijah. In the passage that precedes this one, Jesus has just told the apostles for the first time that he will have to suffer and die, and that, as disciples, they will have to suffer too. Certainly, they needed a glimpse of Jesus’ glory to fortify their faith and commitment for what lay ahead!