One of the traditional Sunday readings during Lent for some Christian denominations is the story of the transfiguration of Jesus. In this gospel from Matthew, chapter 17, verses 1 to 9, Jesus goes out to pray with some of his disciples. Suddenly, they see him in a bright light and then Moses and Elijah appear, speaking to him. Then they hear a voice from a cloud saying, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him!”At this, the disciples fall to the ground in fear. Just as quickly, the vision disappears and they are left stunned and wondering what all this means.
So here we are once again at this Lent, standing on the mountain with Jesus at the Transfiguration. We are in good company with Peter, James, and John, not to mention Moses and Elijah. In the passage that precedes this one, Jesus has just told the apostles for the first time that he will have to suffer and die, and that, as disciples, they will have to suffer too. Certainly, they needed a glimpse of Jesus’ glory to fortify their faith and commitment for what lay ahead!
In so many ways, we can identify with the disciples. Every one of us faces a future full of unknowns, needing faith and strength for what might be ahead. What might happen to our loved ones? What will happen to us in our work? What will our life be like in coming years? Perhaps we can travel up the Mount of Transfiguration in these days before Easter and emerge with a glimpse of our own future transformation.
What do we need to do? We must listen to Jesus, the beloved son. We have heard this advice before in the scriptures at the occasion of Jesus’ baptism. What does Jesus himself say in this moment after the transfiguration? He says, “Get up and do not be afraid” (Mt 17:7). When we pick ourselves up from the ground, will we see from a different vantage point? What new insights will we gain? “Do not be afraid.” Are we letting fear get in the way of our own transformation? What fears do I need to turn over to Jesus as I look towards the future?
We, along with the disciples, are privileged to have this vision of the transfigured Christ. This is the light of which Paul speaks, the light that “has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Cor. 4:6). This vision casts out our fears and fills our hearts. We need to think back to the times when we have had glimpses of the face of Jesus in our lives. We know that we can’t pitch tents and stay forever in those mountaintop moments, but we can treasure them as touchstones to give light in the darkness.
In our liturgy for last Sunday, our choir sang a glorious song for the Transfiguration that has the refrain, “When will we see your glory transform all the earth?” I invite you to join me in making this refrain part of your prayer this week, for all of Lent, and for all that might be in the future. May Jesus’ glory transform us and transform our fears into faith.
