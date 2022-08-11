I wrote a recent column about a study that asked people whether they considered themselves religious. I also ran across a study particularly about young people. As noted previously, one always has to be wary of surveys, but the results of this one were still interesting. It was conducted by a group called Springtide Research Institute which describes itself as "a non-profit sociological research institute maintaining the largest dataset on young people and spirituality in America. Amplifying young people’s lived experiences through unbiased research and evidence-based actionable insights, we seek to help those who care about young people care better."
In 2021, they did a study called "The State of Religion & Young People 2021: Navigating Uncertainty," the result of a year of research into the spiritual beliefs, behaviors, and experiences of people ages 13-25 (Gen Z). The study included 10,274 surveys and 65 interviews and the results were not very encouraging. Most young people said they were entering 2022 feeling uncertain about their lives. Six in ten (63%) said they were unsettled, uncomfortable, or stressed because they didn’t know what their life would be like, but the researchers concluded "We anticipate that few will turn to faith communities during this season of uncertainty. Only 19% told us in 2021 that connecting with a faith community has helped them cope during a challenging or difficult time."
In 2020 and 2021, the survey asked three different groups of young people whether over the past five years they have become more religious, less religious, or about the same. The pandemic and the many other crisises seem to have little impact. About 30% became more religious, 30% less religious and a slightly higher percentage about the same. So it appears that actual lived experience is not moving the needle much and that for every one who begins to turn more positively towards religion, another one drifts away.
Remember, too, that this is a study that focuses on those who actually have some opinion about religion. All studies indicate that more people of all ages are turning away from organized religions, calling themselves "spiritual but not religious" or "neither spiritual nor religious." What will bring young people to churches or keep them there? According to the Springtide studies, shared values are more likely than shared beliefs to attract young people to faith communities. When asked what would draw them, 46% said shared values while only 29% said shared beliefs. Young people also are just as likely to be drawn to a faith community because they’re engaged in activism/social justice (29%) as by shared beliefs (29%). In other words, young people are not attracted to dogma or attending a church just because of its theological beliefs. Most at that age haven't given much thought to theology. They just know what feels authentic to what they believe to be right values and right action. They want to see faith that encourages them to a moral life and a life that helps others.
The consequences of not finding that meaningful relationship are serious. The Institute's 2021 study discovered a positive relationship between a young person flourishing in their faith life and flourishing in their mental health, as well as that there is a positive relationship between a young person flourishing in their faith life and their overall happiness.
These are critical trends for the future of our churches and of our country. Is there a teen or young adult in your life? If so, take some time to ask them about their belief in God. Find out why they do or do not appreciate going to church. But keep it loving and non-judgmental. You are caring about more than religion, you are caring about their health and happiness.
