Atchison basketball brings back plenty of experience into this season where they hope to take a step forward in competing in the stiff Kansas City-Atchison league.
“The expectation is that we’re going to be able to compete in every game,” Coach Matt Hall said. “We have a lot of pieces coming back which is a positive.”
Notable players returning are senior guard Garyeon Simpson, sophomore forwards Xavier Cushinberry and Xavier Hernandez.
Hall said his team will have a little bit more size they can throw on the floor.
“We have a little bit more size compared what we’ve had in the past,” Hall said. “So we should to able to match up better with some teams.”
Hall said the experience Atchison has coming back is really going to pay off with just a better understanding of situational moments during the course of a basketball game.
“Our experience is really going to show in terms of leadership out on the floor,” Hall said. “We have some kids who have a good understanding of game situations and what we’re looking for.”
Simpson said it’s his job to let young or new players know what is practical decision in a game.
“I just have to let them know in practice what I’ve been through and experienced,” Simpson said. “So they know what will and will not work in game situations.”
The Redmen will be without their leading scorer from last season in Christian Bowen-Webb who is no longer with the program.
Simpson said the potential to be more productive team on offense as a whole on the season is still there.
“We should be better a lot better on offense,” Simpson said. “Last year we didn’t too well on offense but we’re trying to shoot better as a team.”
