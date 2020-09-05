Head coach Alex Supple is entering her fourth season with Atchison soccer as the program keeps expanding and growing.
Despite the pandemic, Supple said the kids have been hitting the field with the right attitude from summer to now early in the season.
“I think the kids have been fantastic with their ability to overcome these adversities,” Supple said. “We had wonderful numbers all summer and have been getting out here ready to do the right things.”
Supple said she feels confident in the groups she has this year from experienced returners.
“I feel that we have some returners from last year’s squad that have had a lot of varsity experience,” Supple said. “We have some of our other boys as well as fresh freshmen faces who will hopefully play a bigger role for us and battle for some minutes.”
The program has six seniors returning in Eric Hill, Benjamin Cooper, Dillon Schmelzle, Chris Wilson and Jack Campbell.
Supple said her team has been able to focus on more Xs and Os issues as their culture makes strides.
“I think our culture has been positive in a way that has allowed practices to be much more technically geared than in the past,” Supple said. “I think that our midfield personnel is going to be dangerous in some of our matches this season.”
With the Kansas-City Atchison league pulling out of fall sports, Atchison actually will see some matchups that make sense in terms of school size this season but will also deal with a potentially smaller schedule.
“Our schedule is right now filled with schools who are much closer in size to us than we typically have,” Supple said. “We are sitting right at about 12 and hopefully we get to play all 12 of those games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.