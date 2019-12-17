WYANDOTTE COUNTY — The Atchison Redmen basketball team might have led through almost the entire game on Tuesday night in a road contest against Sumner Academy, but they had to earn a KCAL victory the hard way after mistakes in the second half opened the door to a home team rally attempt.
In what proved to be a 63-60 victory for the Redmen, the sharp, aggressive, physical Sabres at last tied the game at 45 all with six and a half minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The game proved to be a matter of who had better focus and who most wanted the win, and bragging rights within the league in a game all players aren’t likely to forget soon.
The Redmen opened the door for the hosts in to rally after coming into the second half with a 10-point advantage with passing turnovers and a decrease in shot accuracy. Serious trouble at the charity stripe contributed to a further slowdown midway through the fourth quarter. However, Sumner had trouble shooting throughout the game, and the Redmen had established a lead early on the three-point shooting abilities of seniors Christian Arnold and Josh McGee.
“At times we trade off grace for effort,” Coach Matt Hall said. “We kept our momentum going and managed to secure the win. We got lucky, to be honest.”
The advantage for the Redmen remained five points or less throughout the fourth quarter. Desperate aggression and defense ruled the night for both teams. Coming into the final minute of play, the Redmen led by three points after junior Omarion Daniels went to the free-throw line after Sumner junior Neko Carter fouled out on a reach.
The Redmen recovered the ball and drove it back. AHS freshman Jesse Greenly got blocked on a layup and made botwh shots to secure a 58-53 lead. Daniels got fouled and made both shots to put the game out of reach for Sumner.
“Our ability to just overcome impressed me,” Hall said. “We had so many situations where turnovers were just a big blow. An errant pass, a missed free throw, we were able to push on from that. That was really the key for our success tonight.”
The 3-1 Atchison boys will stay on the road to compete against the Rossville Bulldogs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
