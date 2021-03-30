In a pair of games inhabited by blunders from both teams, Atchison High School baseball managed to scrap out a split thanks to a six run fifth inning to eventually win 12-8 Tuesday night.
The Redmen bounced back after blowing a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning with several mistakes on defense.
Coach Casey Purdy said the rally really took everyone to contribute.
"This was a complete team effort with people coming in making plays when they needed late," Purdy said. "They picked each other up and battled through adversity especially after the first game when we had them right where needed them."
Freshman Jeter Purdy entered the second game in the top of the third to pitch the rest of the game and earned the win.
"I wasn't intending on using him because he was a little sore," Purdy said. "It's next man up and we needed him. He came in and preformed like a knew he could and guys made plays behind him to rally."
Purdy said his team needs to improve on being better prepared when the ball is hit on defense as they committed a number errors that cost them the first game.
"We got to start thinking ahead of the play and what are we going to do depending on where the ball is hit," Purdy said. "They are starting to grow from experience."
