Simpson

File photo | Atchison Globe

Atchison’s Presley Simpson drives past a Bishop Seabury defender at Atchison High School.

 File photo

Atchison girls basketball program hopes to build off the success they experienced under the first season with Nic Rebant despite potentially lacking the depth they were hoping for this winter season.

“This is important because you don’t know when an injury is going to happen or someone doesn’t feel well,” Rebant said. “We have to be ready at 1 through 12, I know most coaches say that, but I mean it.”

