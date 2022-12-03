Atchison girls basketball program hopes to build off the success they experienced under the first season with Nic Rebant despite potentially lacking the depth they were hoping for this winter season.
“This is important because you don’t know when an injury is going to happen or someone doesn’t feel well,” Rebant said. “We have to be ready at 1 through 12, I know most coaches say that, but I mean it.”
Rebant said he plans to utilize the ability of the Phoenix this season to have an offense that is more upbeat and runs through guard play.
“We can play faster this year, and I like playing fast,” Rebant said. “Last year we were through the post quite a bit, and this year we’ll be attacking more with our guards.”
The most notable returner for Atchison is senior guard Presley Simpson who averaged 8.4 points her sophomore season and 9.6 points her freshman season.
Rebant expects Simpson to be impactful as a player and leader this season.
“She’s someone I know can step up and make a difference,” Rebant said.
Simpson wants to help guide younger players to be better but not in a too forceful way.
“I feel like we’ll have a stronger connection and be able to communicate together,” Simpson said. “I want to try to lead everyone as calmly as possible and not be as strict and help them out in a respectful way.”
Other players who are expected to be crucial to Atchison’s success this season are junior Delanie Wilder, sophomore Samarah Downing, and sophomore Aryah Boldridge.
“The girls that are here are bought in, and that makes me happy,” Rebant said. “My job is to focus on what is here on the court and not what isn’t.”
Rebant referenced the team’s 42-28 home playoff loss to Paola last season when reflecting on what aspects the team will look to improve on.
“We turned it over way too much last year,” Rebant said. “We only lost by 14 to Paola with 26 turnovers, we shot 26 percent from the field, and those are the two things important for this season.”
