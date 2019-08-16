I’ve been thinking about signs. We see them all around us on highways, in buildings, even on our mirrors or computers. Some tell us what to do or caution us what not to do. Some are symbols we’ve learned to interpret. To pass our driving test, we must be able to tell what certain images mean. Traffic signs can speak to us about more than just traffic. Think of the yield sign. How often are we called to yield in our lives? It may be to allow another person to go in front of us in line, or to change our opinion rather than stubbornly cling to it, or to give in to our need to rest.
In Matthew 16, Pharisees asked Jesus to show them a sign from heaven. Jesus answered, “When it is evening you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red.’ And in the morning, ‘There will be a storm today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ Do you know how to discern the appearance of the sky, but cannot discern the signs of the times?’”
Some of us ask for signs from heaven today. We want God to tell us what to do or to answer why the world is suffering. We, too, can miss the signs God is sending us. Recently, we had two mass shootings in two days. In 2019, there have been 248 mass shootings in the United States in which 246 people were killed and 979 wounded. Some say it is too easy to get guns in the United States; others say it is the hate speech in our society. What is either theory saying about us as a nation?
Climate change is another sign of our times. This year at least ten states dealt with floods that devastated homes, prevented farmers from planting crops, and caused many people to travel longer distances for necessities or work. Some areas received extreme rainfalls of 10 or more inches in one day. Forest fires continued to destroy hundreds of acres of land. Sea levels continue to rise along the Atlantic coast. Fresh water is becoming scarcer as pollutants contaminate waters.
In a conference at Creighton University, Bishop McElroy from California said about climate, ”If we don’t get this issue right, in the end none of the other issues are going to matter because human dignity will have been destroyed as we know it if our planet is destroyed.” The California bishops wrote a pastoral letter on climate because they see its importance to the world. Bishop McElroy states, “There is a comprehensiveness to the emergency posed by climate change and economic degradation that is so mammoth in its consequences that it has a rightful claim to a top priority in the social issues facing the world today.”
These are signs of our times. Are we going to let them continue and ignore our role in working together to end them? Or are we going to do our part in making our world a better place for the future? Greta Thurnberg, a Swedish 16-year-old, protests for the climate every Friday outside the Swedish parliament. Her words have inspired many other young people to stand up for what they believe. She says, “Until you start focusing on what needs to be done rather than what is politically possible, there is not hope. We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis.” We can all learn from her words. It is the responsibility of each one of us to make the world a better place. We need to find how we can play our part in doing that. We need to heed the signs God gives us.
