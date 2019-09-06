Brandon Wilkes’ first game back on the sideline as head coach went according to plan for Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
The Ravens throttled McLouth on both sides of the ball Friday night to the tune of a 42-0 victory on the road.
“I think it was a great first game,” Wilkes said. “They executed a lot of the things we’ve been working on this summer.”
The MH-MA offense operated like a well-oiled machine throughout the night led by senior quarterback Jack Caudle.
Caudle first found his brother, sophomore wide receiver Drew Caudle for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up 7-0 with 9 minutes and 53 seconds left the first quarter.
On the following drive, the star quarterback connected with senior tight end Abe Siebenmorgen who broke a number of would-be Bulldog tacklers for a 40-yard touchdown which built the lead at 14-0 with five minutes and 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
This was Siebenmorgen’s first outing at the tight end position after three seasons of playing on the offensive line.
The senior said being able to show his ability at the position he craved to play through his whole high school career was satisfying.
“I’ve wanted to play tight end my whole career and now I finally get the chance to prove I can do it,” Siebenmorgen said.”It felt amazing to get going at that position.”
Wilkes had glowing remarks about his team’s new offensive weapon.
“He’s just an outstanding football player,” Wilkes said. “If he wants to play beyond this year some college is going to get an outstanding football player.”
Wilkes said he was a little skeptical about the move at first but Siebenmorgen has made the transition work.
“Early on I had my doubts,” Wilkes said. “Every lineman wants to move to tight end but he is plenty athletic enough to play that position.”
Siebenmorgen said Wilkes has been able to build on and keep all the success that coach Jermaine Monroe had before he departed this summer.
“We were kind of sad when coach Monroe left but I think coach Wilkes has been amazing,” Siebenmorgen said.
MH-MA junior running back Andrew Schwinn added a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Siebenmorgen connected for another touchdown which put the lead at 28-0 at halftime.
Wilkes gave credit to the effort Schwinn gave who was dealing with injury.
“We didn’t know if he was going to play today so it was great to see him out there,” Wilkes said. “Obviously he isn’t one hundred percent but he’s still an explosive player.”
Wilkes also credited his defense for the shutout effort.
“That was something we went into the week really wanting to do,” Wilkes said. “It gets tough in games like this because you want to get everyone in but you want the defense to have the pride to shut them out.”
