A 1-5 record wasn’t exactly the start to the season many thought for Benedictine men’s basketball.
The Ravens started the season in an adjustment period after experiencing one of the most successful seasons in program history, which included a record 29 wins in a row.
One of the biggest keys to the Ravens success last season was their ability to hit from beyond the arc
Benedictine lost two of the biggest cogs in its three point shooting arsenal in Thomas O’Connor and Adam Kutney.
Coach Ryan Moody said the team will have to take a much more different approach on offense and attack the paint.
“We have to find ways to get it inside and score,” Moody said. “We can’t sit out there and jack up 34 threes and expect that to be the formula this year.”
Moody also said everyone’s roles will have to grow this season scoring wise.
“We need everyone’s role to expand a little bit more,” Mood said. “Everyone is probably going to score a little bit more.”
Moody is optimistic about the potential of what this team can be later in the season.
“We’re going to be really good in January and February if this group keeps getting better and buying in,” Moody said. “We just got to keep getting these guys into roles as we go through November and December.”
He said fans can look for potentially a little bit grit to be shown from this Ravens’ team this season.
“Last year’s team was really offensive and kind of finesse like,” Moody said. “This team is going to be tough and the depth is part of that.”
