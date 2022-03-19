The Maur Hill Mount Academy continues to see consistent turnout under coach Kelly Elias.
The program has 16 total kids out this season including one swimmer out from Atchison County Community High School.
This is the first time the schools are combining under Elias.
“We’re excited to be able to co-op with Effingham this year,” Elias said.
Martha Madden, Olivia Ramsey, Emily Beien, and Ashtyn Young are some Ravens returning swimmers who could be the standouts in the pool this season.
The program will see plenty of new faces as well this season.
Elias knows her program is headed in the right direction as they are able to maintain a healthy level of new swimmers each season even as some depart.
“For me, that’s proof that this is a good program,” Elias said. “We lose some people, and we gain some. They know that this is a good place to be.”
Elias said swimming can be a daunting challenge and to see so many keep seeking the sport brings her joy.
“It’s a strong commitment that takes a lot of work,” Elias said. “To see them come back out again is really encouraging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.