Maur-Hill Mount Academy enters a new era in the 2022 season as Dan Raplinger takes the helm of the program.
Raplinger has seen some experience coaching at the high school that includes being an assistant at Bishop Meige.
Maur-Hill Mount Academy enters a new era in the 2022 season as Dan Raplinger takes the helm of the program.
Raplinger has seen some experience coaching at the high school that includes being an assistant at Bishop Meige.
One challenge Raplinger will face in his first season is the fact that the Ravens only have one returning senior with varsity minutes.
Despite the lack of varsity experience, Raplinger is encouraged by their attitude and effort.
“We don’t have a lot of experience or varsity minutes coming back,” Raplinger said. “The attitude and leadership have been really good, and that usually makes my job a lot easier.”
The one experienced senior will be Mark Harris who has been a standout athlete in multiple sports during his team with MHMA.
Raplinger sees Harris taking a big role on the team this season.
“I think this will be his team, and he really is able to step in this season,” Raplinger said. “He knows that he needs to attack this season as a leader.”
Senior Parrish Beagle will be back on the team after missing last season because of a concussion he suffered during football season.
Raplinger said he is excited to see them both on the court during the season.
“There is a lot of positive energy between both those guys, and they just play hard,” Raplinger said. “It’s almost like I have a couple of coaches on the floor.”
“The strengths I see so far are attitude and leadership, and my main keys are defense and rebounding,” Raplinger said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of athlete you have, and you can compete if you do those things. I’m hoping those are our strengths because it’ll be hammered into them,”
Harris said he likes what Raplinger has brought to the team and is looking forward to running a faster offense under the first Raven head coach.
“We’ve got a lot of guys out, and we should be pretty fast so I’m excited to get the season going,” Harris said. “He’s been great so far with a lot of positive energy, and the guys are loving it.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.