The amount of flooding and rainfall this year was far from ideal for the farmers of Northwest Missouri and many around the Midwest.
Some farmers near the Missouri River could not get any type of crop in due to the ground not being suitable and opted to take claims from their insurance providers with not much of an option. Getting some money with no crop in the ground is not as much of a positive as one might think.
“It is not going to be a positive because they are not producing their crop,” Jeff Rhode, a team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial said. “Even if they get receive payment, it is still not the amount of money they would have if they raised that crop. It is just a safety net, getting their rents paid and keeping things going so you can farm again for next year.”
Getting set up for next year helps the farmers break even or close to it, but there were no profits from the claims. Early snowfall and late heavy rains also negatively impacted how soon the crops were harvested this year and could prevent farmers planting next year, as well.
“It kind of depends where you are at. A lot of people and farmers are dealing with it and will be dealing with it for quite a while,” Rhode said. “There is going to be a situation next year where the time factor for repairs won’t work and people will be dealing with this for quite a while.”
Back in the spring of 2019, farmers had to wait to get in beans, which are typically the last crop planted in the area.
“We had so much rain through May, when people try to get beans in. It will hurt your outlook if you can’t plant when you want. But they grew pretty well,” Rhode said.
Beans getting in late and being harvested late would set up for a poor turnout of the crop when it is time to harvest, right? Not exactly.
“The bean yield has been pretty good. Not the best ever, but most are pretty satisfied,” Rhode said. “They yielded better than what they anticipated with the rain.”
Bean yield was high as anticipation for what the new year could bring with rain and flooding.
Rhode also said farmers who could not plant corn this year will have to wait to see if the land is suitable for corn in the springtime. Multiple factors go into that, like the water being down or if the ground is leveled out for the plant process.
