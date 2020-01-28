Winchester — Jefferson County North took care of business in the opening round of its home tournament Tuesday night with a 62-48 win over Rossville.
Coach Steve Noll said he was mostly happy with how his team performed outside of a little let down in the second quarter.
“That second quarter I didn’t think we played very good man defense and we didn’t box out, which allowed them to kind of stay in the game,” Noll said. “For the most part we played pretty well.”
Senior Josie Weishaar once again showed off the caliber of player she is with a somewhat quiet 28 point performance.
Weishaar had 21 in the second half and was close to unstoppable when attacking the rim.
Noll said her versatility can provide openings for anyone on the team.
“We can put her anywhere, including the post,” Noll said. “Girls did a good job of giving her the ball or taking the opening when the other was focused on Josie.”
Weishaar selflessly downplayed her point total and said she just likes to provide and feed off energy from the gym.
“It’s not so much about the points,” Weishaar said. “I just like getting the energy from the crowd or getting my team pumped and everything just kind flows from there.”
The senior also pulled her standard head fake to a corner three in transition with no JCN player actually being in the direction of the fake.
The opposing defender almost always bites and allows an open lane to the basket for Weishaar.
The move often works because of her propensity to share the ball.
“I don’t know,” Weishaar said with an infectious laugh. “I guess they just kind of fall for that. Most players who are playing aggressively and see a real good head fake from a person who always likes to share the ball they always go for it.”
The Chargers will face Atchison County Community High School in the second round Friday at 7:30.
JCN defeated the Tigers 53-19 at home earlier in the season, but Eckert said his team should expect a tougher game this time around.
“They have definitely improved,” Eckert said. “They are a tough team right now and you can’t give them second chances because they have some size.”
