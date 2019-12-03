Morning chills are expected to abate somewhat, with mostly sunny conditions forecast to manifest by the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Some clouds are overhead and a gentle breeze is blowing at 2 to 3 mph south-southwest over Atchison as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast high coming in at 55 degrees Fahrenheit. On Tuesday night, expect a low of right on 32 degrees, with clear conditions revealing a nearly half moon; the next full moon will appear on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring on similar temperature readings, with the high set for 53 degrees on Dec. 4, and the low forecast at 33 degrees. NWS data indicates clear skies are likely. Clouds are likely to roll in on Wednesday night and mostly cover the sky by Thursday night, bringing on cooler temps later in the week.
"Conditions look clear and quiet on pinpoint radar, and will be for much of the week, too," said Mark Zinn, News-Press NOW meteorologist, via Atchison Globe media partner CBS Channel 30 KCJO. "There's a chance for some rain showers on Thursday evening, but that looks to be on the low end."
Last updated 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
