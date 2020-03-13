Olathe — Before the decision to suspend spring athletics was put into effect on Saturday, Benedictine was able to compete in an intense double header against Rival MidAmerica Nazarene Friday in Olathe.
The Ravens split the two contests with a 7-5 win in the first game and a 8-7 loss in the second.
Benedictine lost Thursday against MidAmercia by a score of 11-1 before bouncing back with two competitive performances the next day.
“We got kicked pretty hard yesterday,” coach Eric Peterson said. “This is a team that really doesn’t dwell on the game before and I think that showed today.”
Benedictine led a majority of the second game and a sweep in hand before giving up four runs in the bottom of the ninth and losing on a walk-off two run home run.
Peterson said he will always look to his upperclassmen in critical situations during clutch moments.
“We played well enough to win in game two but it just didn’t go that way,” Peterson said. “I’m going to lean on a senior and Ben Costello has earned the opportunity to either win or lose that game right there and unfortunately it fell a foot away from us.”
Freshman pitcher Matthew Gephardt had a solid outing with not allowing a hit through six innings and accumulated six strikeouts.
Petterson said Gephardt is one of the more impressive pitchers he’s had during his coaching career.
“He might be one of best freshman arms that I’ve ever had,” “Just from a competitive standpoint I don’t know if his stuff is better than some of pro guys I’ve had but the way he mixes and matches and doesn’t get rattled, he’s going to be a fun one to watch.”
Like many of us involved in sports, Peterson hopes this isn’t the last time his team touches the field this season.
“I love this team,” Peterson said. “Hopefully we’ll see them back on the field in a couple weeks.”
