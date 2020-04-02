Before the entire sports world was turned upside down, two members of Benedictine baseball were receiving interest from a little more than one-third of the teams in Major League Baseball.
Seniors Daryl Myers and Michael Slaten have been two of the better hitters in the Heart of America Conference throughout their careers with the Ravens.
Both players have ranked in the top eight in runs batted in and batting average.
“It’s cool to come in as a freshmen and just work my way up,” Slaten said. “I’m very grateful for my success here and that Daryl and I are getting some attention.”
In 2017, Slaten came onto the scene in the heart with a batting average of .308 and 52 RBIs as a freshman.
Myers said he didn’t expect this opportunity when he decided to attend school at Benedictine level but has since learned about the caliber of players at the NAIA level.
“I thought I was going to be four years here and not have a shot at doing anything else,” Myers said. “After seeing some competition you can tell there are some good dudes who play at this level.”
Myers ranked in the top eight in both RBIs and batting average in 2018 and 2019. He was number one in RBIs with 52 in 2019.
Coach Eric Peterson said both players have shown love and care for Raven baseball.
“They are both special type of people, they care about their teammates and they care about this program,” Peterson said. “They care about the future kids that are coming and it’s been special to see their maturation process.”
Both players said they have been able to mature as a baseball player and slow the game down as hitters.
“I’ve just matured as a person and as a player,” Slaten said. “I learned to slow the game down and enjoy it in a more mature way. Letting the game come to me and not trying to be over anxious or overamped.”
Myers said he’s gotten better at focusing on himself at the plate and not how the pitcher is approaching him.
“Just keep things simple,” Myers said. “At times I’ve gotten into overthinking about what the team was doing against me and that has kind affected me in a negative way.”
Peterson said both players are still hungry and know they have work to do even with the substantial success they’ve had throughout their career.
“They put in the time and have the dedication to get better,” Peterson said. “They know they aren’t there yet and need to keep striving to reach their goals.”
Myers said Peterson has been tremendous for the Raven program since arriving in June of 2018.
“He’s been absolutely incredible,” Myers said. “He’s helped out players improve and made sure they wanted to be here everyday.”
Myers also said Peterson has many deep connections for players to utilize.
“He has every connection possible and if anyone needs one they go to him,” Myers said.
Peterson said having professional scouts around the facility help the program itself and not just Myers and Slaten.
“Any time you can get professional baseball around your program it’s a good thing,” Peterson said. “It’s a great thing to be able to say the Cardinals or Royals here and any of the other 12 that have been here.”
Peterson said scouts get a chance to see the other talent the program has to offer.
“They also get to see some of our other players,” Peterson said. “It’s good for the program and both current and future kids.”
Slaten said it’s nice to see Benedictine baseball continue to get recognition.
“It’s really good to see that people are seeing this program improving,” Slaten said. “It’s humbling to know they’re here to see not just us but all our guys.”
Although Slaten and Myers will both have a chance to get drafted in the MLB draft in July, the draft has shrunk from 40 rounds to just five this season. The 2021 draft will also be shortened to 20 rounds.
The NAIA did grant an extra year of eligibility to all spring athletes so the option to return to the Ravens will still be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.