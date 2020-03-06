HIAWATHA- The underdog Atchison County Community High School girls basketball squad was giving the undefeated juggernaut Nemaha Central Thunder all they could handle for about a quarter with the game all tied up 9-9.
The Lady Tigers would go on to not score again until the five minute mark in the third quarter, as the Thunder scored 38 consecutive points on the way to a 64-22 win.
The proud ACCHS coach Mike Eckert gave all the credit in the world the 21-0 Nemaha squad for the job it did against his up-and-coming team.
“I think maybe we got under their skin a little bit to start the game,” Eckert said. “They just dug down and that’s what great teams do.”
Eckert said his team came out strong but just simply didn’t have any answers when the Thunder started to full court press on defense.
“We came out played hard and hit some shots,” Eckert said. “They just turned the pressure up with that press and not much we could do about it.”
Eckert said it was so important for this young team composed of mostly freshmen to experience this atmosphere against a team like the Thunder.
“It’s an invaluable experience,” Eckert said. “We wanted to get this experience and play a team like Nemaha.”
The lone senior for the Tiger squad was Sarah Kimmi, who Eckert said has been a steady presence on the roster all season.
“She’s done a great job for us,” Eckert said. “She’s been a steady player all year.”
Kimmi said she was proud to see this young team surprise many people around the area.
“It wasn’t something that was excepted of us,” Kimmi said. “It was really cool to see them get better and surprise some people.”
She also touched on the infinitely bright future this young and talented program has.
“If they can stick together and keep working they can do great things,” Kimmi said.
