Winny Harris has been one of the best high school volleyball players in Kansas during her four years with Atchison.
The Lady Red standout signed her letter of intent Thursday at Atchison High School to continue her career with Emporia State University.
“I thought about playing college volleyball all the time,” Harris said, “That was like a dream of mine.”
Winny has been coached by her mother and Atchison coach Liz Harris most of her volleyball career.
Harris said she is excited to see her daughter have the privilege to compete at the next level.
“It’s a big commitment to make and an honor to play college volleyball,” Harris said. “As her mom, I’ve hoped all along that she would love volleyball and I can’t wait to see her play more.”
Winny Harris said her mother introducing her to the game at an early age was the main reason for her love and passion of volleyball.
“She’s coached me ever since I was little,” Harris said. “She was the one who brought me into volleyball.”
Harris’ grandfather Dennis Supple played basketball as a Hornet and her grandmother Kathy also graduated from Emporia State
“It feels like home and I just love being there,” Harris said.
Liz Harris said it’ll be special to see Winny play on the same court as her grandfather.
“You know she fell in love with it the first time she went,” Harris said. “It’s special to us because my mom and dad both went to Emporia State. I think she feels like it’s kind of tradition and she’ll get to play in the same arena as my dad.”
