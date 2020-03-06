HORTON — Jefferson County North had a boatload of momentum heading into the fourth quarter after senior Josie Weishaar nailed a shot from the Horton half-court logo to pull within 31-27 of Jackson Heights and send the Charger crowd and bench into a frenzy.
That would ultimately be the final highlight of the night and the season, unfortunately for JCN as the Cobras dominated the fourth quarter on the way to a 44-32 result that ended the Chargers’ hopes at a state tournament appearance.
JCN just couldn’t find its rhythm most of the game and seemed completely out of sync offensively with a staggering 23 turnovers committed on the night.
Coach Steven Noll was in a bewildered state when reflecting on the loss.
“We were just kind of sluggish with everything we tried,” Noll said. “I wish I knew what it was exactly. We just looked like a different team than we were 90 percent of the season.”
The lackluster start put the Chargers down 26-14 going into the half before making a run in the third quarter.
Noll said this unfortunately wasn’t close to their best effort in the biggest moment of the season.
“We’re a better team than we showed tonight,” Noll said. “All season they were a fun group to coach, but it just didn’t click for us tonight.”
Noll also added his team didn’t attack on the offensive end like they had much of the season.
“They extended their zone and instead of attacking we just kind of hung back,” Noll said. “We knew all week were going to need to attack.”
Noll said seeing the senior group of Weishaar, Emma Sweed and Madison Vaught go will be tough.
“It’s going to be hard not having them in the future,” Noll said. “I do think the younger girls learned a lot from them.”
Weishaar finished with a game-high 19 points, but at times didn’t play up to her incredible standards.
The senior fouled out in the final minute of the game and was met with a much deserved standing ovation from both fan bases for her distinguished career as a Charger.
Many fans, spectators and opposing players remained in the gym following the game to congratulate Weishaar on her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.