The 2020 Amelia Earhart Festival has been canceled.
All festival events set for Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, have been called off in light of public health concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Monday morning announcement by festival coordinator Jacque Pregont.
“I hate that we had to do it,” Pregont said. “But I think our first priority and our first concern is for the health and well-being of our community, and all those people that come to the festival.”
The festival is the highlight annual public event in Atchison, reliably drawing teeming crowds of thousands to the Atchison area on the third or fourth weekend of July, depending on the timing of Earhart’s July 24 birthday in a given year. Countless performances, exhibitions, vendors and activities are drawn to downtown Atchison and to the city-owned Warnock Lake in a rural area of southwest Atchison County, where Nashville’s best put on the LakeFest country music concert.
According to Pregont, the festival is an “outstanding celebration” of Earhart, the famous aviatrix and Atchison native who disappeared on July 2, 1937, during an attempt to become the first woman aviator to circumnavigate the world. Pregont runs the festival under the auspices of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, in close cooperation with foundation chairwoman Karen Seaberg.
Pregont said she and Seaberg have anticipated canceling Amelia 2020 for weeks, while holding out hope that COVID-19 would subside within the Sunflower State enough to justify going ahead. Tragically, this has not happened, Pregont said, and it is clear that although Gov. Laura Kelly’s anti-pandemic stay-at-home order will be lifted in early May, it will not be safe to hold large public gatherings for months. Planning the festival is a year-round, full-time job, and preparations for Amelia 2021 will begin within weeks, Pregont said.
With COVID-19 likely to remain a long-term problem — the earliest a vaccine may be available is spring 2021 — it is essential to shelve plans now for Amelia 2020 and to make preparations now to hold Amelia 2021, come what may, in a safe manner.
“First and foremost, our primary concern is for the health and welfare of people in this community, but also people that may come to the festival,” Pregont said. “We don’t want anything to happen to anybody. I believe this disease, this virus is very serious and it’s very real ... I would give anything to have it not be this way. But we just have to hope it gets better and that we can make it through this until next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.