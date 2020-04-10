With COVID-19 keeping most of us indoors, first responders continue to go to work everyday to help keep the community as safe as they can during the pandemic.
Now, the community is giving back as the sunglasses company Goodr has donated 50 protective sunglasses to first responders in the Atchison community. The glasses were delivered on Thursday, April 9, and were a big surprise to the Atchison police and firefighters.
Mayor Shawn Rizza helped orchestrate the donation as he is the one who reached out to the company. Rizza is very familiar with Goodr and is a member of their cycling group on Facebook. He heard Goodr was donating glasses and asked if they would be willing to donate glasses to Atchison first responders.
“The cycling ambassadors reach out every year to people who have bought glasses, but this year they mentioned they were donating glasses to front line personal,” Rizza said. “I reached out to Goodr bike brand manager Doug Orey and asked if they’d be interested in donating to our entire department. Without hesitation, they were on board and the entire process happened very fast.”
The glasses are FDA approved and will be great eye protection during the pandemic and beyond. Out of the glasses received, half are traditional sunglasses with the shaded lenses, while the other half are clear lenses. Rizza explained how they will be great for firefighters responding to EMS calls and they will be protected when going into people’s homes. With 50 glasses and 44 people between the police and fire department, the remaining six glasses will be donated to the hospital.
Atchison is not the only community Goodr has donated to. They have donated over 1,400 glasses to almost 40 cities across the United States and have worked with the Marine Corps and other parts of the military.
Goodr partnership architect Derick Gallegos is in charge of the donation program and talked about the importance of helping out people in need.
“We were looking to see what we, as a small business, could do to help,” Gallegos said. “We already had two FDA approved glasses, so we started a gifting program in Los Angeles. People were very grateful. We reached out to our branch managers and asked them make offers to their communities. The response was unbelievable.”
While safety is always the number one focus, Gallegos believes people like having an option that is not super bulky.
“We are not your typical goggle,” Gallegos said. “Our glasses don’t leave heavy marks around the eye and add a bit of style while staying safe. For some people, that was exactly what they needed.”
Goodr prides themselves on being very involved with their customers and want everyone to be as safe as they can be.
“We never want to use this as a marketing tool,” Gallegos said. “We are more of a connecting company; we want to try and make ono-on-one connections with people. Anything we can to do to help and we want to say thank you to Atchison for their graciousness.”
Now, anytime you see a police officer or firefighter around Atchison, they will most likely be sporting FDA approved Goodr sunglasses. Rizza believes it will help everyone feel a little safer.
“It’s huge that we were able to provide these sunglasses,” Rizza said. “Anything we can do to help lift the burden and make our first responders feel protected.”
