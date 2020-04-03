Project Concern Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people 60 years of age or older, so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs.
Project Concern Inc. welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in activities that are provided for older Americans at the senior centers in Effingham and Atchison. The Atchison Senior Center, 504 Kansas Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday throughFriday. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. daily.
Weekly Atchison activities
Bingo at 12:30 p.m. daily.
Art class at 9 a.m.
Thursday.
Coffee, conversation, cards, darts, billiards and television available daily.
Monday, March 30 — Nickel bingo.
Tuesday, March 31 — Paper bingo.
Wednesday, April 1 — Nickel bingo.
Thursday, April 2 — Paper bingo.
Friday, April 3 — Paper bingo.
Bus service is available between 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Saturday within the city limits at a cost of $3 round trip. First come, first served. To join the fun and fellowship, call 913-367-4655. Effingham Town and Country Senior Center, 411 Main St., Effingham, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Monday through
Friday — Lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $6 for those under 60 and a suggested donation of $3 for those 60 and over.
Weekly Effingham activities
Tuesday — cards.
Wednesday — nickel bingo and cards.
Thursday — Bible study in the morning.
Friday — cards.
Bunco is the third
Monday of each month. Fellowship meeting, board meeting, potluck, nickel bingo and cards are the fourth
Friday of each month. To join the fun and fellowship, call 844-268-0035. Menu for home delivered and congregate meals for the coming week:
Monday — Sausage & Egg; Biscuit; Hominey; Mixed Fruit
Tuesday — Baked Chicken; Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Italian Veggies, Peach Dump Cake
Wednesday — Cheeseburger; Chips; Baked Beans; Applesauce
Thursday — Ham salad w/crackers; carrots and celery; cake w/fresh strawberries
Friday — Closed in observance of good
Friday
All menus are subject to change. Milk is served each day with the meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.