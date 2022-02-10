While livestock roams the pastures where they are at home for the season, farmers and stockmen should be relieved to know the dangers lurking from wildlife predators are small throughout the state.
In Kansas, 4.5% to 6% of the livestock losses are attributed to wildlife predators of some sort, said Dr. Drew Ricketts of K-State Extension wildlife and outdoor enterprise management. Ricketts also serves as an assistant professor K-State.
Ricketts said 84% of calf losses are due to coyotes or wild dogs within that 4.5% to 6% range. There is a higher density of coyotes in the eastern half of Kansas, he said.
Coyotes have been known to prey on young calves, goat kids and lambs, Ricketts said. Foxes and coyotes prey on poultry.
Cattle losses are higher in the spring and fall during the bovine calving seasons, Ricketts said.
“Lamb and kid losses are worse in the summer when the coyotes are teaching their pups to hunt,” Ricketts said.
Whenever livestock owners suspect wildlife might be the culprit responsible for the death of their livestock, Ricketts urges them to report incidents to Kansas Wildlife and Parks at 620-672-5911, the county K-State Research & Extension Office (in Atchison County the number is 913-833-5450), reach out to Ricketts by telephone at 785-307-3831 or email at
Ricketts said when he responds to these reports he looks at the evidence from photos taken on site of the carcass and of the area. Ricketts encourages livestock owners to take lots of photos of the whole animal so that investigators can zoom in to take a closer look at details like the wounds and the predators’ tracks and scat along with an object to indicate a scale, like coins, a ruler or a pocket knife to determine the size of the predator.
The wildlife agents also are available to educate how to control the source of depredation and loan of equipment like traps and education about the operation and checking on the progress. Some might want to hire animal control professionals.
In Kansas, no livestock deaths have been confirmed or attributed to any type of wild cats. Bobcats are present in the state, but they prey on small rodents and cocktail rabbits in the wild, not livestock.
Mountain lions have been known to be in Kansas, but none are confirmed to be here presently, Ricketts said. Wildlife specialists have determined that the mountain lions previously tracked through Kansas have been young males kicked out of a territory who are dispersing to establish their territory. They will continue to roam until they find a female.
