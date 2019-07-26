A merger between two regional banking institutions is expected pending regulatory approval later this year.
Pony Express Community Bank of St. Joseph, Missouri, and First Option Bank of Osawatomie announced in a news release that an application will be submitted to the Federal Reserve Board for regulatory approval, the first step in the regulatory process, to be completed in Q4 2019. The combined firm will do business as First Option Bank.
"While the bank's name will be changing, our customers will continue to be served by the same dedicated employees with a strong commitment to our communities," said Robert Means, president of Pony Express Community Bank, as quoted in the news release.
Steven J. Handke, chief administration officer at First Option Bank, said in the news release that he is pleased to coordinate the merger. Following its completion, he will be based in Horton, continuing a 35-year banking career in Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties.
Blake Heid, First Option Bank president and CEO, said a commitment will remain to serving all the communities the combined institution will serve.
"Pony Express Community Bank, like us, takes pride in outstanding personal service and community support," Heid said.
