Perez D. Smith, 38, Atchison, was arrested in the 900 block of Santa Fe Street for an Atchison County District Court warrant for violation of a court order and for possession of methamphetamine. Smith was arrested and taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at a residence at that location. Smith was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jerry Bryan, Hiawatha, and Ashlyn Elliott, St. Joseph, Missouri were involved in an accident at Kansas Highway 7 and Country Club Road.
Saturday, July 15
Taurus Beadles, 45, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck signs in the 1300 block of Kansas Avenue. Beadles was cited for leaving the scene of the accident.
Sunday, July 16
Mark A. Walker, 50, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated burglary in the 500 block of Park Street after police responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a residential burglary in progress from a 65-year-old victim who was awakened when the subject unlawfully entered the residence. It is alleged Walker was taking food when the victim confronted him and then fled the residence. After police responded at the scene, the officer observed Walker at Fifth and Park streets where he was apprehended and taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Police launched an investigation and are on the lookout for a suspect after officers responded to a disturbance about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of South Third Street that reportedly involved a weapon. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned the suspect had left the scene in a pickup truck that soon after was seen near Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, as it continued eastbound and crossed the state line into Missouri. The truck was eastbound several miles before it stopped, and the driver exited it and then fled on foot into the darkness. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and joined the investigation. Authorities have determined a weapon found in the abandoned truck was not the one alleged to be involved in the disturbance. There were no injuries reported as a result of the disturbance.
Commented