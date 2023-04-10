Monday, April 3
A 29-year-old victim reported the theft of a 12-foot trailer and a 2009 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV four-wheeler ATV that was atop a parked trailer that occurred about 3 a.m. from the 1100 block of Santa Fe Street.
Wednesday, April 5
A 15-year-old male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen was released to a parent.
Thursday, April 6
William A. Vickers, 24, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Vickers was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Friday, April 7
Jacob A. Allee, 40, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Allee was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Troy C. Heyward, 41, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and expired tag in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
Saturday, April 8
Michael S. Sampson, 51, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for a Jackson County, Missouri warrant for larceny. Sampson was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Summer D. Giles, 43, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Giles was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Nykia M. Finley, 25, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property. Finley was taken to Atchison County jail.
Sunday, April 9
Jennie M. Bowen, 43, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Bowen was released on bond.
Christopher A. Kistler, 24, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison District Court warrant for criminal damage to property. Finley was taken to Atchison County Jail.
